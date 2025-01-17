A+ in Adidas: 5 classic Liverpool shirts revisited as Reds gear up for kit supplier’s return

Credit: Nick Wilson /Allsport

Despite the lack of any official announcement as of yet, it’s been an open secret for some time that Liverpool will revive their legendary partnership with Adidas later this year.

New signings have been thin on the ground over the past 12 months, but one major deal which has been all but confirmed is that the Reds will switch back to the German manufacturer for the start of the 2025/26 season, with informed suggestions that it could be worth as much as £60m per annum to the Merseyside club.

Leaked designs pertaining to show the new batch of kits have been leaked online, and some fans might also have been using an AI image generator to get a vision of the shirts that Arne Slot’s squad might be wearing from the summer onwards.

While we await official confirmation of next season’s kits, let’s turn the clocks back to revisit some of Adidas’ greatest Liverpool designs from previous generations.

1989-91 home

The shirt in which Liverpool would win their 18th league title has gone down as an all-time classic, with greats such as Alan Hansen, Ian Rush, John Barnes and Steve McMahon putting many a team to the sword in this delight of a kit.

The sponsor from a simpler time (Candy), the famous Adidas trefoil and the silver specks throughout the shirt all give this a timeless value, helped in no small part by its association with a successful first season.

1995-96 home

Liverpool’s final Adidas home kit of the 20th century was simple yet brilliant, with the chunky V-neck collar the standout feature of a shirt adorned by an exciting team under Roy Evans.

The memories of the 4-3 epic against Newcastle in April 1996 and of Robbie Fowler running numerous Premier League defences ragged will endure for decades to come…just a shame that there wasn’t any tangible success associated with this particular design.

1995-96 away

It wasn’t just the home shirt which was memorable that season – the green and white quartered away kit became such a cult classic that, a generation later, two other manufacturers released their own take on it for Liverpool.

It’ll unfortunately be remembered as the shirt in which we lost a turgid FA Cup final in 1996, but from a purely aesthetic perspective, it’s a banger!

2006-08 home

After a decade with Reebok, Liverpool welcomed back Adidas in the mid-2000s in stylish fashion…literally!

The German manufacturer’s distinctive Teamgeist template illuminated the 2006 World Cup and was duly brandished on its club designs the following season, with the Reds resuming their partnership with the brand at just the right time.

Visions of the run to the 2007 Champions League final and of Fernando Torres running amok in his first season in the Premier League endure to this day, and there are set to be strong echoes of this design on LFC’s home shirt for 2025/26.

2008-09 away

Adidas played the nostalgia card brilliantly in 2008/09 with their grey away kit for Liverpool, instantly evoking memories of the change strips from the late 1980s.

There was nothing too elaborate about the design as a whole, but the colour scheme was wonderfully vivid, and there was one particularly memorable day out for this shirt when the Reds ran riot in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford!