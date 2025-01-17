25-y/o Liverpool first team option returns to training after missing Forest draw

Pictures via @SkySportsPL on X

Arne Slot will know that he needs all of his players if the Reds are to try and keep our place at the top of the league and so he will welcome the return of one man.

Before the game with Nottingham Forest, our head coach confirmed that both Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez would miss the match.

However, after serving his suspension, our No.9 will return to action and was spotted in training before this weekend’s game.

Vinny O’Connor shared a report on Sky Sports News that showed the Uruguayan was very much part of the pre-Brentford session.

With the absence of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz being confirmed too, the 25-year-old may be thrown right back into the starting line-up.

Darwin Nunez will be hoping to make an immediate impact

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool ‘aren’t happy’ with the former Benfica striker at the moment and so it’s over to the player to try and win over his critics.

With only two goals to his name in the Premier League so far this season, it’s been far from the most productive campaign in front of goal for our club record signing.

It feels like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been preferred in the central attacking position and thus the chances that will be handed to the South American are starting to become fewer and further between.

It feels like a crossroads moment for our forward and he will either prove himself as a long term option for the Reds, or be plotting the next move of his career pretty soon.

You can watch the video of Liverpool in training via @SkySportsPL on X:

Vinny O'Connor gives us an update from Liverpool training 🏃‍♂️🔴 pic.twitter.com/w3LdV9ceVn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men