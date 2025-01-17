Gary Lineker has a message for Liverpool fans after drawing with Nottingham Forest

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Liverpool have only won one of our last five games and Gary Lineker has a message for supporters who may be starting to worry.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, the Match of the Day host said: “Two or three Liverpool fans that are friends of mine, a couple of them went, ‘We’re blowing it aren’t we? We’re blowing it.’

“No, you’ve got a one-all draw away from home at the team that’s like one of your closest challengers, that is not a bad result.

“You know what fans are like, it’s always either wonderful or terrible.

“But I mean they’ve had a dip in where they were but they, you know, they’re not losing games, they’re still playing well.”

It’s probably a fair assessment from the 64-year-old who has seen that there’s not too much reason for the Reds to start worrying now.

Liverpool are not in the best form we’ve seen so far this season

We’ve had some tough games and still have a game-in-hand but it’s certainly overdue that we secure a solid victory and let’s hope that this is against Brentford.

With it being confirmed that Diogo Jota is set to miss the game against Thomas Frank’s side, we’re going to be depleted up front.

Arne Slot was also forced to provide an update on Luis Diaz too, meaning Darwin Nunez is likely to make a return to action after his suspension.

Our head coach will be wanting to make sure that his side can maintain our hold at the top of the Premier League, meaning results will need to turn around soon.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Liverpool fans (from 25:50) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

