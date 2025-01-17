Liverpool fans will delight in Leny Yoro’s disasterclass for Manchester United

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Leny Yoro was reportedly a summer target for Liverpool but after watching his last performance for Manchester United, it appears we may have dodged a bullet.

In a game where the scoreline very much flattered the home team, they ran out 3-1 victors against the side currently sat at the bottom of the league table.

All three of their goals came in the final 10 minutes, though much of the story of the game was the ease with which Kamaldeen Sulemana repeatedly got past his defender.

That was of course the former Lille man who was constantly exposed by the Ghanaian attacker and ensured he experienced a torrid evening.

Leny Yoro had a tough evening against Kamaldeen Sulemana

Although supporters were disappointed that we missed out on a move for the 19-year-old, seeing the questionable details of his medical and the long-term injury that followed – it seems we dodged a bullet.

This was just his eighth league appearance of the campaign, such have his fitness concerns interrupted a maiden campaign in England for the defender.

Performances like this won’t help ease many concerns that must already be in place for supporters of Ruben Amorim’s side.

With pressure building on Richard Hughes to try and bring in some fresh faces, it shows that a signing can sometimes cause more harm than good.

Let’s hope that the next deal we do complete sees a player come into our team, who can perform a lot better than what we saw on Thursday night from the Frenchman and on a consistent basis.

You can watch Leny Yoro’s highlights via @CF_Compss on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley