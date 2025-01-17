Liverpool fans urge the club to make changes or risk ‘killing the Kop’

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fan groups have issued a strong warning to the club about the potential consequences of rising ticket prices, cautioning that it could ‘kill the Kop’ and urging immediate action to ensure affordability for supporters.

On Friday, several Liverpool supporters’ organisations sent a joint letter to the club’s managing director, Andy Hughes, demanding a reduction in ticket prices.

This move comes as part of a broader wave of protests by fans of Premier League clubs against the escalating costs of attending matches.

Anfield ticket prices have increased by two percent this season, and the expansion of the Anfield Road End has introduced more hospitality packages, further fueling concerns about affordability for regular fans.

The letter was signed by Spirit of Shankly, Spion Kop 1906, Liverpool FC Women Supporters’ Club, Cultured LFC, and the Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club Network.

It was submitted ahead of a meeting between the club and their supporters’ board scheduled for Monday.

The groups’ message was clear: ‘We do not want prices to kill the Kop or deter passionate, generational supporters from attending matches at Anfield.’

In their correspondence, the fan groups outlined three key demands:

‘A reduction in prices for general admission and season tickets for the upcoming season.

‘A stronger commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters.

‘Recognition of fans as the cornerstone of Liverpool FC’s culture and identity.’

Fan Solidarity and the Importance of Advocacy

Fans have every right to voice their concerns and demand changes that protect the historic values of their club.

By taking such a stance, supporters ensure that the club remains true to its roots, preserving the passion and inclusivity that have defined its legacy for generations.

The Spirit of Shankly group has been a leading force in advocating for fans’ interests.

Their efforts in the past have been instrumental, such as their successful opposition to plans to scrap concession prices, which hopes to ensure that older and younger fans can still afford to attend games.

Additionally, after the 2022 Champions League final, Spirit of Shankly played a pivotal role in defending Liverpool fans who were unfairly blamed for chaos caused by UEFA’s poor planning and organisation.

Our fanbase is Liverpool’s lifeblood, and the club’s hierarchy must prioritise actions that safeguard the unique connection between the team and its supporters.

Addressing these concerns about ticket pricing is an essential step towards maintaining that bond.

You can view the full letter via @spiritofshankly on X:

