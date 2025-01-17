What opposition players privately told Quansah about Luis Diaz this season is intriguing

(Photos by Alex Livesey & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wasabi Technologies hosted the latest edition of ‘hot or not’ with Liverpool, inviting Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones to take the hot seats (and the paddles).

The trio took on a wide variety of topics from the socks and sliders debate all the way through to comparing French and English fashion.

The Merseysiders currently sit at the top of the Premier League following a hard-fought battle at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Arne Slot’s men shared the spoils with Nuno Espirito Santo’s well-organised Nottingham Forest outfit thanks to Diogo Jota’s second-half intervention.

Luis Diaz’s fan chant is the best in the Premier League

When it comes to fan chants – there can’t be many better in world football than ‘His name is Lucho’, in honour of left winger Luis Diaz.

The trio of judges on ‘hot or not’ firmly agreed on that front, with Quansah even admitting that some of his opponents have made similar remarks upon facing Liverpool.

“The opposition players have come up to me and said it’s probably the best chant they’ve heard as well,” the Reds Academy graduate told Wasabi (via the club’s official X account).

In fairness, we’re hardly short of superb fan chants being belted out home away, whether they’re in honour of our record-breaking top goalscorer Mo Salah or our Dutch colossus, Virgil van Dijk, at the back.

Who’s up next for Liverpool?

The Merseysiders will travel to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday 18 Jan.

After that, we’ll be returning home for a Champions League and Premier League double against Lille and Ipswich Town respectively.

There’s already been some disagreement over how well we’ll fare over in London for our upcoming clash. Of course, Liverpool could really do with finding a way back to three points before further slimming their lead at the top of the league table.

