Fabrizio Romano relays overnight Liverpool transfer claim with major implications for the summer

There’s going to be nothing but ceaseless speculation over the futures of Liverpool’s expiring trio until one, or all, sign contract extensions.

The club has allowed the terms of all three key stars – Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – to run into their final year.

To make matters worse, overseas outfits are now free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with the footballers ahead of a potential summer exit on a free agency.

With that in mind, it’s unsurprising that rumours linking the Egyptian King with a move to the Middle East have renewed with increased ferocity since the January 1 deadline.

But the big question remains: Would Salah be prepared to sacrifice top-level competitive football in favour of a mammoth wage packet playing for a Saudi club?

Saudi remain intent on signing Mo Salah

Fabrizio Romano poured more fuel on the transfer bonfire in relaying Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus’s comments on our No.11’s future on X (formerly Twitter).

Like Cristiano Ronaldo before him, the former Roma hitman would represent a sensational transfer coup for the Saudi Pro League.

Salah’s one of the biggest names in world football, let alone the Middle East, having lifted the biggest honours in club football with one of Europe’s premier clubs.

The winger has registered 232 goals and 104 assists in 378 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in the 2017 summer transfer window.

What is Liverpool’s stance on Salah’s contract?

Liverpool, for our part, remain ‘optimistic’ that the Premier League sensation will stay put at Anfield beyond 2025.

However, it’s difficult to predict when exactly a breakthrough will be achieved given all the noise coming out of Mo Salah’s camp has been far from encouraging.

The 32-year-old has made it expressly clear that he and the club have yet to make any significant progress in talks.

That would be considerably less alarming were we not quickly approaching the end of January!

