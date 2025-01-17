Not just Jota: Slot provides Diaz fitness update after missing Liverpool training

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

After it was confirmed that Diogo Jota is now a doubt for our game with Brentford, Arne Slot was forced to provide another update on Luis Diaz.

With both attackers being confirmed as missing Liverpool’s training session on Thursday, our head coach was asked to provide an update on both men.

Speaking about the Colombian, the 46-year-old was asked if our No.7 was fit for this weekend’s game and said: “I assume he is, yeah.

“Yeah, yesterday he was out because he had a bit of a sore throat but I assume he will be training with us today.

“But I still have to hear this, but we’re expecting him to train with us today.”

It’s far from a confirmed yes by the Dutchman but conveys confidence that we should be able to see the winger play some part of the match at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Luis Diaz would be a huge miss against Brentford

As Darwin Nunez missed the match with Nottingham Forest due to suspension and fitness concerns over our No.20 and No.7 respectively, you would expect the Uruguayan to join Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah in the starting line-up.

Given the high turnaround of matches and the fact that players have missed sessions and are struggling with knocks and illness, the sensible decision would be to play the fittest players.

Let’s hope then that this front three can be strong enough to secure three points against Thomas Frank’s side and tighten our grip at the top of the table.

With one win in our last five games, we’re in desperate need for a return to winning ways.

You can watch Slot’s update on Diaz via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

