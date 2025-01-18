Liverpool team news v Brentford: Slot changes it at the back as big call made at centre-forward

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite continuing to lead the way in the Premier League, Liverpool have yet to win a match in the division since the turn of the year, with two draws to their name in the top flight so far in 2025.

The Reds know that needs to change this afternoon if they’re to deny Arsenal the opportunity to move within striking distance of them at the summit later in the evening, although three points won’t come easily against a Brentford side with one of the best home records in the league.

LFC have had mixed fortunes at the Gtech Community Stadium since the Bees were promoted four years ago, with one draw and a win apiece in the teams’ three Premier League meetings at the west London venue.

Arne Slot has had some squad concerns to deal with coming into the fixture, with Joe Gomez still absent, Diogo Jota an injury doubt and Luis Diaz missing training due to a sore throat, but have the latter two made it in time to feature this afternoon?

Liverpool starting XI v Brentford

There are a couple of changes to the Liverpool starting XI from the midweek draw against Nottingham Forest.

Alisson Becker continues in goal and will be hoping for a strong performance and a clean sheet, with our number 1 enduring a drop from his usual world-class standards since his comeback from injury.

Andy Robertson is another long-serving Red who’s come in for criticism of late, but he doesn’t keep his place as Kostas Tsimikas is preferred at left-back in the sole alteration to the defence.

The rest of the Liverpool team is unchanged from Tuesday night as Diaz is given another chance at centre-forward despite a difficult night at the City Ground, with Darwin Nunez having to be content with a place on the bench after serving his suspension in midweek.

Unfortunately Jota hasn’t recovered in time to make the matchday squad, with Federcio Chiesa among the substitutes for Slot.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: