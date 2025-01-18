What Liverpool fans were heard saying to Darwin Nunez after FT v Brentford

(Pictures courtesy of James Pearce)

It all looked set to be yet another disappointing afternoon of football for Liverpool, with the Reds hammering on the Brentford door without reward.

To put things into context, the Merseysiders hit 37 shots on the day at the Gtech Community Stadium with almost half of these (15) blocked by a resolute Bees backline.

Then comes along much-maligned striker Darwin Nunez to save the day with a quickfire double at the death. One could feel the sheer euphoria, tinged with a side of relief, as the former Benfica hitman raced to the travelling Anfield faithful to share in the joy ahead of the full-time whistle.

If Liverpool do go on to lift their 20th league title, this has to be considered one of the flashpoint moments of the campaign.

Liverpool fans serenade Darwin Nunez

Talk about your blockbuster finishes!

It was only Nunez’s third and fourth goals in the Premier League in 2024/25, with the Uruguayan now sitting a little prettier on 10 goal contributions in 27 games.

The away fans made it very clear just how grateful they were for the Uruguayan international’s late heroics to keep the pressure on fellow title challengers Arsenal ahead of their Emirates encounter with Aston Villa.

Footage James Pearce shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the away end serenading the 25-year-old with chants of “Nunez, Nunez, Nunez” after the full-time whistle.

The triumphant travelling Kop salute their match-winner Darwin Nunez #LFC pic.twitter.com/0IkelAqtEh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 18, 2025

Does Darwin Nunez deserve more time?

If one thing is for certain – it’s now even more unlikely that Liverpool will look to seriously consider any interest in our No.9’s services in the January transfer window.

Brentford heroics aside, there are still question marks hanging over Nunez and his future under new boss Arne Slot and his tweaked system.

Hopefully, these two goals will be just what the doctor ordered and get the footballer on a much-needed goalscoring run amid his offensive teammates’ recent struggles in front of goal.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile