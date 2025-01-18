What Federico Chiesa was spotted doing after second Nunez goal says everything amid exit rumours

(Photos by Ryan Pierse & Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

We did have to question why on earth it had taken so long for Arne Slot to introduce Federico Chiesa to the fray in what was proving to be a frustrating trip to West London on Saturday.

As it turned out, however, we were looking in completely the wrong direction as a Darwin Nunez in a lethal mood struck twice in extra time to secure Liverpool the lion’s share of the points against Brentford.

To say it was pandemonium in the away end would, as one can rightly imagine, be putting it mildly!

The Merseysiders’ went seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a first top-flight win since the end of December.

Federico Chiesa looks far from unhappy at Liverpool

Chiesa’s allegedly unhappy at Liverpool and wants to move on? Sure he is…

The Italian international was spotted wildly celebrating Nunez’s lead-doubling goal against the Bees in footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @riynwa.

The former Juventus star couldn’t have possibly looked more delighted for his much-maligned attacking teammate, could he?

Where have the Chiesa rumours come from?

Graeme Bailey at TBR Football reported in early January that Chiesa’s entourage had contacted Liverpool decision-makers over arranging a potential move back to Italy in the winter window.

However, it’s understood that Arne Slot is anything but open to seeing this eventuality come to pass so soon for his summer signing.

The 27-year-old was the Dutchman’s only official arrival in the prior transfer window, with Giorigi Mamardashvili set to link up with the club next term.

Given that ongoing fitness concerns, as a direct result of a lack of a proper pre-season with Reds, have effectively limited his opportunities for minutes at L4, it would feel ridiculous to let Chiesa go so soon.

To put it simply: We need to see far more of the Italy star in action before we can pass judgement on his suitability for Liverpool.

Judging by the aforementioned clip, it looks like Fede would be more than happy to oblige on that front.

