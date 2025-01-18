(Video) Liverpool players’ full-time scenes with Darwin Nunez were the definition of heartwarming

Image via SuperSport

In the space of just two minutes on Saturday, Darwin Nunez exorcised months of frustration to give Liverpool fans one of their moments of the season.

Despite ending the match with 37 shots, the Reds were heading for a third successive Premier League draw this afternoon as they couldn’t find a way past Brentford when stoppage time began.

Enter the much-maligned Uruguayan to score not once but twice, taking his tally for the campaign from four to six in a flash and prompting scenes of jubilation in the away end at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Liverpool players show Nunez lots of love at full-time

Nunez’s face at the full-time whistle was a picture of joy and relief, and the significance of what those goals meant for him and Liverpool certainly wasn’t lost on his teammates.

The cameras captured Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz all hugging the 25-year-old, who looked close to tears in the immediate aftermath of that barnstorming finish to proceedings in west London.

Nunez continues happy habit of conjuring clutch moments

The Reds’ number 9 has shipped a torrent of criticism throughout his time in England, with numerous pundits bemoaning his sometimes errant finishing, and even Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler expressed serious reservations about the Uruguay international in recent days.

However, the heartwarming reaction of his teammates at full-time showed just how happy they were for Nunez, as did the beaming smile of Federico Chiesa in one brilliant screenshot shared by Lewis Bower on X.

The ex-Benfica marksman mightn’t be the most clinical finisher on the planet, but there are strong echoes of Divock Origi in the regularity with which he comes up with dramatic goals which endure in the memory. In the last 18 months alone, he’s netted stoppage time winners away to Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and now Brentford.

If Liverpool go on to clinch the Premier League title by a narrow margin, today’s heroics will no doubt be highlighted as one of the defining moments of the season.

How brilliant would it be if, after all the flak he’s taken, it’s Nunez’s impact against the Bees which is recounted as playing a huge part in tipping the balance in our favour!

You can view the Liverpool players celebrating with Nunez below, taken from SuperSport’s match coverage and shared via @sebsclaren on X: