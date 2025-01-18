What Luis Garcia posted on social media in 70th min of Liverpool game proved remarkably prophetic

Image via ESPN FC

Luis Garcia, can we have the upcoming lottery numbers, please?

The Spaniard knows a thing or two about scoring clutch goals for Liverpool, as our triumphant 2004/05 Champions League campaign illustrates, and a social media post from the 46-year-old this afternoon turned out to be remarkably prophetic.

The Reds were struggling to break down a stubborn Brentford side on Saturday when Arne Slot turned to Darwin Nunez off the bench in the 65th minute.

The Uruguayan had been enduring a tough season in front of goal, netting only four times prior to today, but he came up with the goods at the perfect time for Liverpool with two stoppage-time strikes to secure a priceless 2-0 victory in west London.

What did Luis Garcia tweet about Nunez?

With 20 minutes of normal time remaining in the match, Garcia took to X with a prediction which seemed to go against the grain of general public opinion.

The former Reds winger posted: “I know there’s not much confidence there, but Darwin could open up the bottle today. BRE 0 v 0 LFC (70′)”.

I know there's not much confidence there, but Darwin could open up the bottle today.

BRE 0 v 0 LFC (70') — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) January 18, 2025

Can Nunez now build on Brentford heroics?

When Nunez directed a free header wide of goal shortly after his introduction, Liverpool fans could’ve been forgiven for thinking that it was going to be another afternoon of frustration for a player who’d scored just once since the November international break.

The groans would’ve been even more voluble after he later opted against passing to a teammate when he instead launched a shot high into the stand behind Mark Flekken’s goal, but then came his dramatic rescue act in stoppage time.

Garcia had total faith in him, though, and we’ll see whether the Uruguayan’s late double triggers a purple patch of scoring form over the course of a few games, with his hithero famine potentially turning into a feast for the Reds.

Hopefully Nunez’s heroics against Brentford won’t turn out to be just a fleeting yet glorious moment in the sun, but for tonight, we’ll just revel in the elation that his two goals sparked among every Liverpool fan who was watching events unfold at the Gtech Community Stadium!