Martin Keown has a big concern over 6/10 Liverpool star who has ‘dropped a little bit’

Liverpool will hope they won’t live to regret a half of wasted chances at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The visitors registered a remarkable 19 shots (five on target), picked up an xG score of 1.54 and collected the dominant share of possession (59.2%) in the opening 45.

Arne Slot will surely be a little disappointed to see his side squander clear chances to build a lead in their bid to secure a first Premier League win since a 5-0 win over West Ham in late December.

The Merseysiders will need to see Luis Diaz and Co. rapidly rediscover their shooting boots…

Has Luis Diaz’s form dropped off?

Martin Keown pointed the finger at our No.7 whilst covering Liverpool’s first-half against Brentford.

The pundit claimed the Colombian international looked like he’d ‘dropped a little bit’ and suggested that Slot should push Cody Gakpo central to compensate.

“I would play Cody Gakpo down the middle. I’m not with Luis Diaz, he has dropped a little bit,” the former Arsenal star spoke on Football Focus (via BBC Sport).

“It’s a great competition with places that Liverpool have got.”

The former FC Porto winger registered 15 goal contributions across his prior 27 appearances (across all competitions) in 2024/25.

However, the attacker has yet to register a goal or assist since our 5-0 win over West Ham. Whilst we don’t expect the same level of prolificity as record-breaking goalscorer Mo Salah, we think it’s high time he got back on the scoresheet.

How is Diaz getting on statistically?

Sofascore handed Luis Diaz a 6.7/10 score for his opening showing in the first half against Thomas Frank’s men.

The 28-year-old registered one shot on target and completed 2/3 dribbles in amongst 25 touches.

→ One big chance missed

→ 93% pass success rate (13/14)

→ One key pass

→ 3/7 ground duels won

→ 0/1 aerial duels won

→ Possession lost four times

