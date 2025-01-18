(Video) How Darwin Nunez reacted to full-time whistle spoke volumes about what his goals mean

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In the space of 120 seconds or so this afternoon, Darwin Nunez increased his goal tally for the season by 50%, but that doesn’t begin to tell the full story.

Liverpool had been staring down the barrel of a fifth draw in eight Premier League games as they entered stoppage time against Brentford with nothing to show for 34 shots before the 90th minute.

The Uruguayan had come on as a substitute and produced two wasteful misses, but just as the knives were being sharpened for another post-match evisceration from pundits, he changed the narrative in dramatic fashion.

Nunez rescues Liverpool with dramatic late double

Nunez finally broke the Bees’ resistance in added time, and the celebrations from his close-range finish had barely diminished by the time he drove another shot past Mark Flekken to double his tally and end any faint hopes of the home side rescuing a point.

When the full-time whistle blew, his face spoke volumes as to what that quickfire double meant to him and to Liverpool, with the 25-year-old looking towards the sky with an expression of unmistakable relief and triumph.

That could be season-defining for Nunez and Liverpool

The Reds’ number 9 had scored only four times all season prior to today and just once since the November international break (Transfermarkt), with Anfield legends Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher both voicing serious reservations about the striker.

Therefore, for Nunez to not only score twice, but to do so at a time of such great need for Arne Slot’s side could potentially change the complexion of his season, and that of his team.

The Uruguayan’s attitude has never been in question, but all too often he lacked finesse in crucial moments – even today he directed a free header wide from close range just after coming off the bench.

When Liverpool were crying out for a hero, though, it was the man who arguably needed a personal pick-me-up more than any other who came to their rescue.

We couldn’t be happier for Darwin, whose dramatic intervention today might yet be recounted as a seminal moment in our season!

You can view Nunez’s full-time reaction below, taken from DAZN’s match coverage and shared via @n1918229 on X: