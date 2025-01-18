Fabrizio Romano specifies what ‘the priority for Liverpool’ is during January transfer window

Image via Fabrizio Romano and Liverpool FC

Fabrizio Romano has speficied what Liverpool’s ‘priority’ is during the January transfer window.

Reds fans who were hopeful of new faces being brought in this month are increasingly likely to be disappointed, with just over a fortnight remaining until the deadline and no discernible sign of any imminent arrivals at Anfield.

The other item bolded and underlined on the top of Richard Hughes’ to-do list is to try and finalise contract renweals for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, although progress on that front also appears to be painfully slow to the point of seeming non-existent.

Romano: Liverpool prioritising contract renewals over new signings

Romano has now outlined that, in the current transfer window, Liverpool chiefs are set to prioritise working towards new deals for the Reds trio ahead of bringing in new additions unless the ideal opportunity arises in terms of the latter.

In his transfer notebook for GIVEMESPORT, the Italian wrote: “New contracts remain the priority for Liverpool, in terms of plans and also of budget. For the January window, they will only consider great opportunities, or it will be nothing.”

Liverpool need to show tangible progress on contract front soon

Despite Romano’s reputation as one of the most trusted sources regarding transfer news and inside goings-on, we’d understand if Liverpool fans react to this latest update with more than a degree of cynicism.

Since the summer of 2023, there’s been a grand total of two new signings made by the Reds, one of whom (Giorgi Mamardashvili) hasn’t yet arrived arrived at Anfield, so it’s no wonder that many supporters feel frustrated by the lack of activity on that front and an apparent unwillingness to seize upon a position of strength when things have been going so well on the pitch.

Another blank January on the transfer front could be forgiven if Hughes were to resolve at least one of the contract situations surrounding Salah, Van Dijk and Trent, but there’s been nothing in recent days to suggest that any of those three players will sign a new deal imminently.

That’s duly given rise to pundit claims that the former two have all but agreed moves to Saudi Arabia, along with reports from Spain which continue to bang the Real Madrid drum when it comes to the England right-back.

If Liverpool are indeed prioritising contract renewals, as Romano has suggested, they better have something tangible to show for it by the end of the month. Otherwise, if we go beyond the February deadline without any of the trio tied down, or any new faces brought in, the ire of supporters will escalate, to put it mildly.

Richard Hughes, we’re counting on you to deliver over the next fortnight!