What BBC reporter heard Arne Slot shouting to Virgil van Dijk during first half v Brentford

One instruction from Arne Slot during the first half of Liverpool’s clash against Brentford this afternoon was overheard by a member of the press at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Reds arrived in west London in search of a first Premier League win of 2025, and they creeated some good chances prior to half-time, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot off the crossbar the closest they came to netting.

However, the Bees also threatened at the other end, with Bryan Mbeumo looking particularly dangerous and being hauled down by Kostas Tsimikas to earn the Greek defender a yellow card after just seven minutes.

Slot relays vital message to Van Dijk

That understandably hampered the 28-year-old’s scope for error, something that Slot recognised with an important message to the Liverpool captain.

As noted by Andy Stevenson for BBC Final Score (15:29), the Reds boss called over Virgil van Dijk and told him : “You have got to come over and help Kostas Tsimikas.”

Tsimikas walking a tightrope at left-back

Tsimikas getting booked so early in the game is certainly not what Liverpool needed, especially up against the livewire Mbeumo.

Thankfully, the man beside the Reds’ number 21 is one of the best defenders in world football, as he illustrated when racing back to deny the Brentford attacker with an immaculately timed interception shortly afterwards.

The Cameroonian was having plenty of joy in the opening quarter-hour but, following Slot’s brief chat with his captain, the impact of the Bees’ number 19 faded as the first half progressed.

At the time of writing, Tsimikas still has to come through another 45 minutes without picking up a second yellow card and not only leaving Liverpool a player light, but also potentially giving Mbeumo the space to do significant damage if Van Dijk has to do the job of two men on the left-hand side of our defence.

If the Reds are to emerge victorious today, they’ll need to remain resolute at the back while also making the most of the opportunites they create at the other end of the pitch.