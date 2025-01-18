Liverpool fans will revel in Thomas Frank’s post-match verdict as Arsenal and City comparison made

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank wasn’t holding back with his verdict on Liverpool after their dramatic victory over his Brentford side on Saturday afternoon.

It looked for all the world as though the Reds would be frustrated by their hosts at the Gtech Community Stadium despite having 34 shots without scoring as the clock ticked into stoppage time, but two quickfire goals from Darwin Nunez sparked pandemonium in the away end.

The win took Arne Slot’s team seven points clear at the top of the Premier League for a couple of hours at least, with Arsenal not in action until later in the day.

Frank: Liverpool ‘a level above’ Arsenal and Man City

Frank has now faced the Gunners, Manchester City and Liverpool since the start of January, and although Mikel Arteta’s side also won by two goals away to Brentford, the Bees manager claimed that the Reds are superior to both of last season’s top two.

The 51-year-old told BBC Sport (17:32): “I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me they’re a level above the two teams. They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators.

“They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”

Frank also described Liverpool as ‘the best team in the world right now’, a comment which’ll add to the delight of Reds fans and stick in the craw of rival followers.

Frank knows he was up against something special today

The Premier League table suggests that Slot’s side are currently that bit superior to Arsenal and Man City, and the Brentford boss is speaking from a position of impartiality, and having faced all three teams in the past 18 days.

The Bees deserve plenty of credit, too – yes, Liverpool may have dominated the shot count by 37 to 11, but the west Londoners had some threatening moments, such as the early breakway by Bryan Mbeumo which necessitated a timely interception by Virgil van Dijk.

It takes a combination of qualities to win a league as competitive as this one – the quality to come up with match-winning moments, the fortitude to regularly keep opposition teams at bay, and the mentality to keep going in the face of adversity when it feels for all the world as if it just isn’t your day.

The Reds showed all three of those attributes today, even if the rate of goals conceded had been an issue in recent weeks, and a victory such as this might yet prove to be a huge staging post in their season.

Frank knows he was up against a magnificent side this afternoon, and with Brentford out of the FA Cup, he might be glad he doesn’t have to face Liverpool again until August at the earliest!