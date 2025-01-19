Arne Slot ‘very happy’ with hard working 25-year-old Liverpool hero

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

It was a tough day at the office but Liverpool got the win against Brentford and Arne Slot was quick to credit the role of one man in the game.

Speaking about Darwin Nunez’s perseverance, the head coach said: “[A reporter] asked me similar things before the game about Darwin and I didn’t agree then that he’s not having a good season.

“I think he’s having a good season, where he scores goals, he works very hard for the team, he assists.

“But he’s in competition with a lot of good players, so that’s why he’s not every single game on the pitch.

“But I’m very happy with him – not only because he scored today two goals but that, of course, helps – but I’m very happy with the other performances he put in for us as well.”

It’s quite difficult for any Red to not be very happy with our No.9 after his late brace secured a much-needed victory.

Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s hero against Brentford

The Dutchman was publicly defending the striker before the game, something which illustrates the support that’s present within the dressing room.

Watching his teammates celebrate with the Uruguayan after the full time whistle, this was even more clear of the togetherness that’s in this team.

Had the 25-year-old been privy to some of the conversations supporters were having about him, it may well have distracted his focus from performing.

This shows the importance of backing players whilst they wear a red shirt as everyone is capable of being the hero and helping the Reds secure crucial victories.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

