“The truth is…”: Nunez shares mental state after first goals in a month

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a dream season for Darwin Nunez but his role in our victory over Brentford prove the talents he has and he spoke about this after the game.

In a tell-all interview, the Uruguayan said (via liverpoolfc.com): “I think you have to stay mentally strong, never give up.

“There are moments that are very difficult for us players – for me, it’s right now, but I never throw the towel in. I always carry on working in training. If I need to stay to practise more, I stay, to improve.

“I think the work that I do on the pitch to help the team, to defend as well, I think I’ve always done it well. But I haven’t scored goals and I know people look at that: the striker has to score goals.

“The truth is that I’m going through a rough patch and like I said before, I always stay focused on my job and I’m always going to give everything for Liverpool.

“It’s really important to keep my head up and to always say, ‘OK, I’ve got to work because I need to improve.’

“And I stay strong with this mentality and with the support of my family and of course the fans, who are incredible.”

It shows that a poor run of form was clearly affecting our No.9 but he’s managed to overcome this with hard work and that’s why he was this weekend’s hero.

Darwin Nunez has been impacted by his Liverpool form

Arne Slot spoke before the game to credit the form and confidence of his striker, something which was very much illustrated at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Watching the 25-year-old celebrate at the final whistle revealed how much of a relief it was for him to score his first goals in a month.

Let’s hope this is something that can inspire continued positive performances from our club record signing and that we see plenty more of his goals hit the back of the net.

