Calls for Darwin Nunez to be sent off vs Brentford start spreading online

Liverpool enjoyed a hard-fought victory over Brentford and there’s no doubt that the man of the moment is Darwin Nunez.

Due to taking his shirt off after scoring the first of his injury time goals, our No.9 was shown a yellow card but still managed to make some more headlines.

Another goal soon followed before an incident with Nathan Collins, where the Uruguayan’s left boot was planted onto the foot of the opposition defender.

Footage of this moment has been shared online and been used to suggest that a second caution should have been shown to the 25-year-old, resulting in a red card.

A red card would have dampened a dream cameo for Darwin Nunez

With this happening after the brace that was scored by the striker, it wouldn’t have had any impact on the result that was secured at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It would have meant that the former Benfica man would sit out our next league game against Ipswich, another consequence that you would assume Arne Slot would be able to cope with.

With the South American speaking after the game to share how much the winning moments meant to him, it’s likely even a sending off wouldn’t have tarnished his feelings on the match.

As Virgil van Dijk said, this was his game and now it’s over to our club record signing to ensure he keeps his goal scoring impact going at Anfield next week to spite anyone who thinks he’s lucky to be involved.

