Gary Neville agreed with Merson on Liverpool after intriguing thing he saw at Arsenal at FT

There’s still a long way to go in the 2024/25 season, but it would very much appear that there is a title to be won for Liverpool.

The Merseysiders are sitting even prettier at the top of the table after Arsenal failed to match their rivals’ late dramatics at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Gunners had a late goal from Mikel Merino disallowed after a VAR check for handball following the ball’s contact with Kai Havertz.

Two points gained for Arne Slot’s impressive Reds, whilst Mikel Arteta was left looking wistfully at the January transfer window.

Gary Neville spots telling sign at Emirates Stadium

Gary Neville joined forces with Paul Merson in claiming that the title race had ‘swung even further for Liverpool’.

The 49-year-old had noticed ‘some real dejected faces’ amongst the home fans following the collapse against Unai Emery’s men.

“A big day in the title race and it has swung even further for Liverpool – there are some real dejected faces in the Arsenal crowd,” the former Manchester United favourite spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

Assuming that we win our game in hand (following the postponement of the Merseyside derby), we’d have a guaranteed nine-point gap over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

That’s just what the doctor ordered bearing in mind that we’ll be facing both Manchester City and Everton away from home in February.

If Liverpool could manage to earn some points out of both fixtures, we should still be in a relatively strong position going into the final third of the campaign.

Could Darwin Nunez be Liverpool’s secret weapon?

With Mo Salah once again struggling in front of goal and Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo also failing to break the deadlock, could Darwin Nunez help us through a difficult period?

Clinical finisher Diogo Jota is set to, hopefully, only be sidelined for a brief while but we’re suddenly looking short of ideas up top.

Don’t get us wrong, we absolutely peppered the Brentford goal on Saturday and were ultimately deserving of all three points on the day.

But if there’s a chance we could coax a streak out of our Uruguayan hitman heading into February, that would be more than ideal whilst we wait for the rest of the forward line to rediscover their shooting boots.

