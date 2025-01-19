‘I want to…’: Liverpool midfielder makes bombshell statement on his future amid transfer rumours

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have got so many great players that we can’t see all of them play every week, with one player responding to rumours about a possible exit.

Speaking after the win against Brentford, Harvey Elliott said: “Liverpool is my club. Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.

“It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to make that achievement. I am not going to give up, I am going to keep fighting.”

It’s clear that the boyhood Red wants to stay and fight for his place, something we should all appreciate given the links to teams like Brighton and Borussia Dortmund.

Whether these are true or not, it doesn’t seem like anyone will be able to try and tempt our No.19 away from Anfield.

Harvey Elliott has committed himself to be a Liverpool player

Arne Slot has already said that the England Under-21 international has been ‘unlucky’ with a small number of chances in his team.

The 21-year-old has also voiced his frustration with a lack of opportunities, though it’s clear now that this is fuelled by a desire to win his place back.

After making such a telling impact against Brentford, he provided a reminder of the talents the former Fulham man can offer any team.

Due to Darwin Nunez’s amazing impact, some may overlook just how crucial the midfielder was in ensuring we left the Gtech Community Stadium with all three vital points.

