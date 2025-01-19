Mikel Arteta’s clear Liverpool complaint speaks volumes after Arsenal drop points again

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a particularly tough run of fixtures coming in February, including meetings with Manchester City and city rivals Everton.

However, with the injury room having almost completely emptied in recent weeks – Diogo Jota is a minor fitness concern, whilst Joe Gomez looks set to be out of action until February – they’ll have the squad to cope.

Arsenal, on the other hand, appear set to struggle following another damaging result in the 2024/25 Premier League title race.

Some recruitment in the January transfer window may be a necessity at this point for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal’s squad options

Mikel Arteta certainly appeared to suggest that his rivals on Merseyside had the benefit of a less depleted squad going into their 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

The 42-year-old bemoaned the physical drain on his Arsenal side after observing another three points be thrown down the drain as Aston Villa clawed back a two-goal deficit to draw the tie.

“There are moments, and obviously they (Liverpool) managed to do that (win),” the Spaniard was quoted by Sky Sports.

“They made the subs, and the subs made the impact and changed the game.

“On our side it was the opposite, even after conceding the two goals very close to each other. The danger was that I knew half the team could go downhill because we were physically drained.”

The North London-based outfit now sit second in the league table on 44 points – albeit having played a game more than Nottingham Forest (41 points) and Liverpool (50 points).

It’s fair to say that the title has potentially swung slightly in favour of Arne Slot’s side once more.

Liverpool could likewise do with some January strengthening

We’re still of the mind that some reinforcements in the winter window would be hugely beneficial in our bid to secure a 20th league crown this term, regardless of what Gary Neville and Paul Merson feel about our chances.

Andy Robertson, rightly considered an Anfield legend, still has some lingering doubts attached in light of some shaky performances in 2024/25.

There’s potentially a case for investing in the forward line, though we just can’t see any additions being made without a major departure in the same window.

We’ll keep a close eye on our movement in the market but it’s looking likely that Liverpool will be quiet in the window.

