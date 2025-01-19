Liverpool fans’ perfect weekend continues with seismic Anfield contract reports

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans had a dream day on Saturday as their last-gasp victory over Brentford was followed by Arsenal relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw at home to Aston Villa, and reports from Spain have pointed towards even more glee for Kopites this weekend.

A hitherto fantastic season on the pitch for the Reds has carried an undercurrent of anxiety over the futures of three crucial players whose contracts have now entered their final six months.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all at the mercy of overseas clubs who may wish to sign them on a pre-contract deal to activate in the summer, with Real Madrid and the Saudi Pro League reportedly lurking to take advantage of their precarious situations.

However, one of that trio has reportedly committed his future to the Merseyside giants.

Van Dijk reportedly set to sign new two-year Liverpool contract

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Van Dijk has decided to continue his career at Liverpool beyond the end of this season and commit to a two-year contract extension.

The report claims that the 33-year-old ‘has expressed on several occasions his satisfaction with his situation at the club and his bond with the fans’, with his apparently impending renewal representing ‘a strategic victory’ for the Anfield giants.

The signs are good for Liverpool fans, but don’t celebrate just yet!

Given the sheer volume of reports which have already been published in relation to the three-pronged contract saga at Liverpool, and the wild oscillation between various sources as to whether or not the trio will stay on, we’d understand if Reds fans take this latest update with a pinch of salt.

However, at no point over the past few months has it felt as though Van Dijk had been clamouring for a move elsewhere, nor has he been as critical of the club’s handling of the situation as Salah.

This report appears to rapidly debunk the grandiose claims of KSA Sports channel pundit Khaled Al-Shenaif that the Dutch defender and Egyptian winger had all but agreed transfers to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool fans will likely keep any celebrations in check until such time that a trusted source closer to home communicates that any or all of the three players whose contracts are nearing expiry have opted in for at least another year at Anfield.

However, if it turns out that the claims from Spanish media are indeed accurate, and that Van Dijk has made up his mind about wanting to remain on Merseyside, it provides more joy for Kopites after yesterday’s dramatic events at either end of London.