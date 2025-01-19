Van Dijk on Brentford’s ‘low block’ and how Liverpool ‘handled it’ in West London

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool endured a hard-fought victory over Brentford and Virgil van Dijk explained how hard it was against the West London club.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, our captain said: “Every win is a big result, especially when the teams around us are very strong. We have to stay consistent, win games and perform well.

“They [Brentford] have a very clear structure. You try to break a low block down and if you lose the ball sometimes you can get a counter-attack on you.

“They create some danger moments [and] they create them against any team in the league. We handled it well and could have scored more.

“There is no walk in the park. Every game, teams are very good. They want to play their best game against us like we want to play our best game against them.

“If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one.”

It was clear that Arne Slot had prepared the team well for what they were set to face at the Gtech Community Stadium and that’s how we could leave with three points.

Virgil van Dijk was happy with Liverpool’s performance at Brentford

Our No.4 also credited Darwin Nunez’s role in the match, with the striker scoring the two crucial goals that secured victory.

His head coach asked the skipper during the game to help Kostas Tsimikas on the left wing, showing how important the Dutchman is to the Reds.

A clean sheet and three points is exactly what we needed and with Arsenal dropping points, it was a dream day for the club.

Let’s hope we keep this great form up and can stay in winning ways in the coming weeks and months.

