Van Dijk sums up Darwin Nunez’s impact for Liverpool in brilliant statement

Darwin Nunez scored the goals that won Liverpool the game and Virgil van Dijk was quick to comment on his performance after the match.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the captain said: “You have to earn these things.

“As a striker you get judged on goals, especially at a club like Liverpool.

“Today he put his mark on the game, very important. We need everyone at their best. Today was his day.”

The final four words of these comments are brilliant as they show the role of a squad, with every player having the opportunity to be our hero.

Darwin Nunez was the hero for Liverpool against Brentford

Speaking candidly after the match, the 25-year-old lifted the lid on the impact his poor form was having but these goals will do him the world of good.

Arne Slot was delighted with his striker as he spoke after the game too, showing how much every member of the club is loving seeing our club record signing with a smile on his face.

Our No.9 scored his first goals for a month and now it’s over to him to keep finding the back of the net in the coming games.

Given the competition for places, every forward needs to make the most of their time on the pitch and this is the precedent that has been set by the Uruguayan.

It was great to see him, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott come on the pitch, being trusted by their head coach to make an impact and then being a big part of the two goals.

Rivalry for places and togetherness within the dressing room could be what helps us get over the line in May.

