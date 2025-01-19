Van Dijk left creasing with laughter after x-rated question on Norwegian TV

Pictures via Viaplay

Virgil van Dijk is known for being as calm as you like but one question following Saturday afternoon’s victory made him lose his cool.

Speaking on Viaplay, our captain was asked: “When Darwin came on, they were singing ‘You’re just a sh*t Andy Carroll!'”

It led to a huge grin on the face of the Dutchman before he responded: “You are allowed to curse on TV?”

He was then informed that this is permitted on Norwegian TV, leading to our No.4 regaining his cool and going on to praise Darwin Nunez’s ability to ignore the songs that come his way.

It was a comical moment from the captain of his nation and clearly caught him off guard!

Virgil van Dijk was taken back by the Darwin Nunez question

In a separate post-match interview, the 33-year-old continued to praise the Uruguayan and it’s clear that everyone in the dressing room was delighted to see him be the hero on the day.

These chants are part and parcel of the modern game and, whilst it’s likely our No.9 doesn’t even understand what’s being sung to him, to rise above this and score a brace in injury time is admirable.

You could see from the comments made by our club record signing after the match just how much it meant to him and long may his form in front of goal continue.

As for our skipper, we can just be thankful he’s a lot harder to distract on the pitch than he was off it by being caught out with swearing in an interview!

You can watch the Van Dijk interview courtesy of Viaplay (via @Klopp_TheKop on X):

• When Darwin Nunez came on, the Brentford fans started singing "HE'S JUST A SH*T ANDY CARROL, SH*T ANDY CAAAAARROL!" 🗣️ – Van Dijk: "You are allowed to curse on TV??" • Norwegian TV!#LFC || #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/FozrxKkNvj — Thomas 🐦‍🔥 (@Klopp_TheKop) January 18, 2025

