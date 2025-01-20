Slot provides Jota and Gomez injury update after missing Lille training

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are flying in the Champions League and are looking to maintain our 100% record but will have to do so without Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez.

With both players missing the public training session before the European game, it was clear they wouldn’t be having a role in the final Anfield group game.

Speaking with the press before our match with Lille, Arne Slot provided an update on when they might be back: “Maybe Jota a bit earlier than Joe and both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks, not in months.

“But I’ve said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one or the one that can sometimes add a few days or not, b

“But it’s clear that we are expecting them to be back with us, in the upcoming weeks, but it’s always difficult to say exactly how long it is.

“But both of them are not going to be out for months, that’s for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned, of course.”

Asked what injury the Portugal international has picked up, our head coach added: “He overloaded a certain muscle a bit.”

It’s not quite as positive as the Dutchman sounded when quizzed about our No.20 after the win against Brentford, though doesn’t suggest that he will be sidelined for too long.

Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota are used to injury lay-offs for Liverpool

This at least provides us a time scale that we shouldn’t have to wait months before the pair are back on the pitch for the Reds.

However, it’s frustrating to have two men with such a rich injury history to be out of the side yet again.

Fortunately, we showed against Thomas Frank’s side that we can get victories even with players missing and now this will have to be on show again.

A place secured in the next round will be achieved with just one point, though the honour of being the only side with a 100% win record is something everyone would like to keep hold of.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Jota and Gomez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

