Arne Slot on why he was surprised to miss out on ‘big party’ after Real Madrid win

Liverpool are currently the best team in England and in Europe, with Arne Slot still getting used to coaching a club at the very top of the ladder.

Speaking with the press before facing Lille, the Dutchman first provided an injury update and then said:

“I do understand that last season in the Europa League, the club didn’t face the same competition maybe as you have in the Champions League.

“But the years before, and at their national teams, and playing in the Premier League, these players are not impressed by a win against Leverkusen or a win against Real Madrid – that’s not something special for them.

“They’ve done that so many times that they like it and they’re happy with it but I don’t see anything five minutes after the game.

“I already see like, ‘Oh, I can see I’m at Liverpool here because if we would have won with Feyenoord at Real Madrid then there would be a big party in the dressing room.’

“But here everybody’s five minutes later already thinking about recovery and making sure that they’re ready for the next game.”

It shows how professional our dressing room is, filled with players who want nothing but the very best out of themselves and their teammates.

Arne Slot has been impressed with the mentality at Liverpool

The moment during our game with Carlo Ancelotti’s side that perhaps brought us closest to a party was Conor Bradley’s tackle on Kylian Mbappe, though the players were a lot more controlled than the fans.

Victory against Real Madrid was celebrated with great vigour by the supporters but it’s clear that the mentality has to be ‘just another game’ for the squad.

The focus is always the next game and that’s what led this group of players to win so many trophies under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

Our new boss has watched this elite winning mentality up close since June and now we are all seeing the rewards they all offer each other, with an amazing nearly seven months together.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Real Madrid via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

