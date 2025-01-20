‘Strong interest’ – Ben Jacobs drops afternoon transfer update Liverpool can’t afford to ignore amid Nunez worry

(Pictures courtesy of The View Podcast & Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez lives to see another day following his late heroics in and around extra-time at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Uruguayan helped Liverpool sweep aside Brentford in dramatic fashion with a double salvo in the dying stages of the second half – his third and fourth Premier League goals of the 2024/25 season.

Such was the nature of the Bees’ sudden undoing that Thomas Frank felt compelled to declare the Merseysiders the best team in world football.

“I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me they’re a level above the two teams. They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators,” the Dane told BBC Sport.

The jury, however, remains out on Nunez’s future at L4, even despite having played a key part in a potentially season-defining moment.

Liverpool may need to move in early for Benjamin Sesko

Should we look to improve our forward line in the summer transfer window, as we strongly suspect will be the case, we could do much worse than take a look at one of the Bundesliga’s hottest striking talents.

With 13 goals and three assists in 25 games (across all competitions), Benjamin Sesko has been enjoying a very productive campaign in Germany.

However, Ben Jacobs’ report on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Arsenal’s ‘strong interest’ in the Slovenian should make it clear that we’ll need to start laying the groundwork thick and fast.

Arsenal assessing striker options for January. Strong interest in Benjamin Sesko but likely a summer saga. Evan Ferguson of interest if Brighton sanction an exit but Arsenal have to buy or send Neto back. Raheem Sterling’s loan does not have a January break clause. Botafogo’s… pic.twitter.com/6KEZXhDTPx — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 20, 2025

Liverpool won’t sell Nunez in January

We’d be mightily surprised to see Liverpool sanction the potential sale of Darwin Nunez in the winter window, particularly following Arne Slot’s public defence of his much-maligned centre-forward.

“I think he’s having a good season, where he scores goals, he works very hard for the team, he assists,” our Dutch head coach told the press post-Brentford.

“But he’s in competition with a lot of good players, so that’s why he’s not every single game on the pitch.

“But I’m very happy with him – not only because he scored today two goals but that, of course, helps – but I’m very happy with the other performances he put in for us as well.”

Having said that, should a move for Sesko be on the cards this summer, we’d be far from surprised to see the club move on from our chaotic No.9 in favour of a better guarantee of goals.

Given that the 21-year-old looks set to improve on last term’s tally of 20 goal contributions, he looks like a talent very much on the rise.

If we’re seriously interested, as was indicated by Christian Falk last year, the summer may be the only window we have left to take advantage.

