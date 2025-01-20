Nunez leaves Van Dijk and Flekken laughing after tunnel moment against Brentford

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool had a near perfect weekend in terms of results and all eyes have rightfully been on Darwin Nunez after his match-winning contribution against Brentford.

Much has been made of the way that he and his teammates celebrated at full-time, as a huge outpouring of love came the way of our No.9 for ending a poor run of form and also for ensuring we secured all three points.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube account, we can now been shown footage of what happened in the underbelly of the Gtech Community Stadium after the dramatic conclusion.

Darwin Nunez is the man of the moment for Liverpool

We have now seen that the Uruguayan continued to wear a beaming smile long after the game and as he walked back to the dressing room following his media duties being fulfilled, he bumped into Virgil van Dijk and Mark Flekken.

Our captain spoke with his international teammate before being interrupted by the striker, who had a quick word with the opposition goalkeeper who had just had to twice pick the ball out the back of his net at the hand of our hero.

Whatever was said by the 25-year-old left both men in fits of laughter and shows the current mood that is present within Arne Slot’s dressing room, given a memorable victory and the way in which it was secured.

Reading the quotes from the former Benfica man after the game shows how he was feeling a poor run of form and the relief that came from being rewarded for remaining patient and focused.

Now we seem to have a new version of the forward who will be looking to make this feeling a new normal.

You can watch the video of Nunez, Van Dijk and Flekken (from 14:04) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley