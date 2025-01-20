Arne Slot handed fresh injury concern as duo missing from pre-Lille training

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool fans are still riding a wave from our dramatic win over Brentford but ahead of facing Lille we have been met with injury concerns.

As the squad participated in the open training session, James Pearce reported: ‘No Diogo Jota in open training today. Joe Gomez also still absent.’

That strongly suggests that both men will be unable to take any part in the match against the French outfit on Tuesday evening.

Joe Gomez’s injury was always likely to be a long term concern given his confirmation of a hamstring problem and so it’s no surprise to see the defender miss out on the session.

Diogo Jota’s absence will be a blow for Liverpool fans

However, after hearing Arne Slot’s comments after the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, it seemed there was some hope that a return would be on the cards for our No.20.

However, this now seems rather unlikely if the Portugal international is not yet back in training on the day before a Champions League match.

Although his absence likely opened the door for Darwin Nunez to be the hero in West London, we still want all of our players fit and firing.

We all know that the former Wolves attacker seems to spend much longer on the treatment table than many expect would befit the injuries he picks up and an elongated absence again would be a blow.

As the Reds are in a strong position in Europe, there’s no need to rush a return but it would have been good to see the 28-year-old at least back in training.

You can view the Jota and Gomez update via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

No Diogo Jota in open training today. Joe Gomez also still absent. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 20, 2025

