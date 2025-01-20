All the Champions League permutations for Liverpool ahead of Lille meeting

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that we sit top of the Champions League group stage as the only team to have a 100% record in the competition.

With two games remaining, the permutations for how the Reds can plot a route into the next round can now be explained.

As confirmed on liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot’s side require just one point to guarantee a place in the second knockout round of the competition, bypassing one stage and returning for the final 16 teams.

We currently sit three points clear at the top of the table and even losing the game at Anfield could still result in a guaranteed place in the round of 16.

Liverpool have plenty of room for error in the Champions League

Such has the impressive start to the European campaign been, we can already start to think about resting some key players for the upcoming matches against the French outfit and our final match with PSV.

Should disaster come our way, we lose both and still fall out of the top eight, there’s room to proceed in the competition through the round of 32 knockouts too.

The main aim is to finish as high as possible, be handed an ‘easier’ tie due to the seeding of teams who finish higher in the group and then bypass the two matches played in mid-February.

A return to action in March as the best team in Europe would be a perfect way to demonstrate our dominance so far this season.

Fingers crossed that’s exactly what happens, with winning performances still allowing our most used players some opportunity to be rested and squad options to be given a chance to shine.

