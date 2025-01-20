Hands off: Liverpool won’t countenance selling ‘special talent’ in January despite exit rumours

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

We’re now just under two-thirds of the way through January, but transfer activity at Liverpool this month has been thin on the ground.

The Reds have yet to sign a player in 2025, while the only exits have seen Calvin Ramsay join Kilmarnock on loan and Marcelo Pitaluga return to Brazil, although Tom Hill is expected to leave for Harrogate Town imminently.

In terms of others who’ve been linked with potential moves away from Anfield, the contract sagas surrounding the trio of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold rumble on, and one of their teammates has reportedly been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Harvey Elliott this month

As per Football Insider, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with a potential swoop for Harvey Elliott, who’s started only two games all season for Liverpool (both in domestic cup competitions).

However, the Reds aren’t prepared to entertain any offers for the 21-year-old either this month or during the summer, with Arne Slot eager to retain the ex-Fulham youngster, who declared after our win at Brentford on Saturday that he’s determined to stay at Anfield and fight for his place in the team.

Elliott could still be a vital contributor for Liverpool this season

It’s been a frustrating season on an individual level for Elliott, who’s had to rely almost entirely on cameo appearances off the bench since returning in November from a foot fracture which had sidelined him for two months (Transfermarkt).

While he mightn’t have had too much game-time in recent weeks, he made the most of his 10 minutes on the pitch against Brentford, playing a neat through ball to Trent to tee up Darwin Nunez for the first goal and then claiming the assist for the Uruguayan’s second shortly afterwards.

The 21-year-old was described by Neil Mellor as a ‘special talent‘ after scoring in the Carabao Cup win at Southampton last month, and his ability to excel as a winger, midfielder or number 10 makes him a hugely valuable asset to Slot despite the lack of starts under the Dutchman.

If Liverpool don’t bring in any new faces in the final fortnight of the January transfer window, it’d be hard to justify letting go of anyone who’s either a first-team option already or plausibly could become one.

Elliott falls into the former category, and provided that he can stave off any further injury woes, he might prove to be a hugely important player for the Reds between now and May. The Anfield hierarchy are quite right to issue a ‘hands off’ message to any prospective suitors for him this month.