‘Yes’ – Liverpool player confirms contract offer from Anfield hierarchy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has confirmed that he was offered a contract extension by the club in recent weeks.

Reds fans continue to nervously await concrete developments regarding new deals for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom are currently set to walk away from Anfield as free agents in June.

They’re not the only three players for whom a new contract might be in the offing, though, with Fabrizio Romano reporting at the start of December that LFC chiefs had been in talks with Ibrahima Konate to try and extend his stay at the club.

Konate reveals Liverpool contract offer

The French defender spoke to the press on Monday afternoon ahead of the Champions League clash against Lille tomorrow night, and he was asked whether he was close to signing a new contract.

The 25-year-old replied (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “Who talked about that a few months ago? The club didn’t say anything; I didn’t say anything. One person said that and I was not ready.

“I didn’t know when he said that, but afterwards I spoke with the club. I am really focused on what happens now and we’ll see what will happen.”

Konate was then asked if LFC had offered him a new deal and he succintly answered ‘Yes‘. When quizzed as to whether or not he was close to signing it, he responded with a smile: “This is another conversation!”

Will Liverpool learn from current contract saga?

The Frenchman’s current contract expires in June 2026, and with the deals of his three aforementioned teammates being inexplicably neglected by the club until now, maybe the hierarchy are eager to learn from that saga and have their ducks in a row with other players well in advance.

The 25-year-old is in the middle third of the Liverpool squad’s pay scale on £70,000 per week (Capology), not a an exorbitant amount when considering that it’s less than half of what Federico Chiesa earns and is also inferior to Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas, who’d be less frequent starters than our number 5.

It’s the contract situations of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk that supporters will want to see resolved posthaste, although it’s at least encouraging that Anfield chiefs have tangibly shown a desire to keep Konate at the club beyond the end of next season.

Once the trio whose deals are up this summer have been sorted (ideally with extensions of their own), FSG can then switch their focus to ensurign that the charismatic France international remains on Merseyside for the rest of his 20s.