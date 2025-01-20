Scouts dispatched: Liverpool watching Bundesliga ‘golden boy’ who former Red dubbed ‘incredible’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch a highly-rated Bundesliga winger in action, according to a trusted source.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported of the Reds’ interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens, who’s also being watched by Chelsea, and the Premier League duo appear to be increasingly keen on trying to lure the England under-21 star back to his homeland.

The Italian transfer reporter took to X on Monday morning with an update on the 20-year-old, about whom the Blues are believed to have enquired, although BVB are unlikely to part with the youngster this month.

Romano posted: “Chelsea made formal enquiry for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens last week, while Liverpool also sent their scouts several times to follow his progress this season. Borussia Dortmund expect JBG to stay in January; meanwhile, top English clubs have started to make their moves.”

What qualities could Gittens bring to Liverpool if the Reds sign him?

Dortmund may be enduring a dismal season domestically, with a third successive defeat at the weekend leaving them languishing in 10th place in the Bundesliga, but Gittens has been a rare shining light in tough times for Die Schwarzgelben, with 11 goals in 26 appearances so far this term.

German tabloid Bild described him as a ‘goldjunge’ (golden boy) after a starring performance against Bayern Munich at the end of November (The Athletic), while his manager – ex-Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin – hailed him as ‘incredible’ in one-on-one situations and ‘a very good finisher’ (Bundesliga.com).

A player profile in The Athletic highlighted attributes which mark out the 20-year-old as a hugely exciting talent, noting ‘his beguiling skill, his two-footed finishing and his blazing speed’.

While Gittens’ qualities as a footballer are evident, he’d face stern competition for game-time on the left wing at Anfield. Arne Slot has preferred Cody Gakpo in that position and recently deployed Luis Diaz at centre-forward, although some below-par displays of late from the Colombian might see that experiment discontinued.

It could be argued that there are other parts of the Reds’ squad which need more urgent attention in the transfer market, although the Dortmund winger certainly seems like a player who’s been worthy of multiple scouting missions.

If he doesn’t leave the Bundesliga giants in the next fortnight, expect his name to crop up frequently in the rumour mill throughout 2025!