‘Superb again’ – Alan Shearer wowed by ‘fantastic’ Liverpool maestro with 5 key passes v Brentford

Alan Shearer heaped praise upon one ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player who had a ‘brilliant’ game in the Reds’ 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

The match will be remembered for Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to score twice in stoppage time and potentially tilt the title race massively in our favour, although it was a day when a few of his teammates also came to the fore.

Shearer heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ Trent

In the latest episode of The Rest Is Football, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer singled out LFC’s vice-captain for credit for his role in the last-gasp victory in west London.

Shearer said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold was brilliant as well, you know. He was outstanding. I know Nunez will get the headlines for the goals, but Trent was superb again… he’s fantastic, really good.”

Trent has put Man United horror show firmly behind him!

What a different a fortnight can make in football!

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Trent was being savaged by pundits and even quite a few Liverpool fans at Anfield after a wretched performance in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, an evening when the 26-year-old was run ragged by Diogo Dalot.

It didn’t help that such a tough day at the office came at the end of a week in which Real Madrid had lodged a bid for the England international, whose commitment to his current club was unfairly called into question by some observers.

Since that horror show in L4, the Reds right-back has had a solid outing off the bench against Tottenham, a superb goalscoring performance in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley, a decent display in the draw at Nottingham Forest and now an influential showing away to Brentford.

It was Trent’s precision pass which set up Nunez to break the deadlock in stoppage time, one of five key passes that he made against the Bees, while he also won two duels, took four shots, completed one dribble and made six defensive contributions at the Gtech Community Stadium (Sofascore).

Far from being distracted by all the speculation surrounding his future, the Liverpool vice-captain has kept his focus firmly on delivering for his current club, responding to his poor outing against Man United in emphatic fashion. Shearer’s praise for the 26-year-old is fully merited.