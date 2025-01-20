Paul Gorst shares details of imminent Liverpool exit as ‘valuable’ player set to depart Anfield

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have yet to enter the January transfer window in terms of new signings, but one player at Anfield now looks set to end his lengthy association with the Reds.

The club sanctioned loan moves for numerous youngsters last summer, with the likes of Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Lewis Koumas temporarily leaving Merseyside, while they also cashed in on Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg.

Another player who’s been unable to establish himself in the first team could be on the verge of waving goodbye to LFC in the coming days.

Tom Hill set to join Harrogate from Liverpool

As reported by Paul Gorst for the Liverpool Echo, Tom Hill is set to leave Liverpool on a permanent transfer and join Harrogate Town on an 18-month contract.

Now 22, the Formby native joined the Reds’ academy as a five-year-old and made one senior appearance for the club as part of the youthful line-up which lost to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in December 2019.

Sadly, his development was severely affected by surgery on a knee injury which sidelined him for the best part of two years, although he did participate with the first team in pre-season in 2022.

Hill seeking to bounce back from cruel injury blow

Liverpool academy reporter Lewis Bower described Hill’s imminent transfer to Harrogate (via X) as ‘a good move for all’, highlighting that the midfielder ‘was very well thought of’ at Anfield and offers a ‘tactical flexibility’ which made him a ‘valuable squad member’.

However, at 22 and with only that solitary senior appearance from just over five years ago, it’s clear that the talented youngster needs a fresh start.

His only other inclusion in the Reds’ first-team squad for a competitive fixture was as an unused substitute in our Europa League group stage defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in December 2023, when we’d already guaranteed first place and Jurgen Klopp duly drafted in numerous academy players for the trip to Belgium.

The aforementioned knee injury has undoubtedly hampered Hill’s progress significantly, with the awarding of a professional contract not long after suffering that major setback a clear sign of the faith that Liverpool had in him. He’s also included in our Champions League squad for this season but has yet to feature.

Harrogate are about to obtain a player who could thrive at League Two level, and hopefully the midfielder can finally establish himself in senior football after such cruel misfortune over the past few years.