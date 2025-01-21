Jamie Carragher says Man Utd player’s comments after Liverpool draw left him in hysterics

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher has said that a declaration by one Manchester United player after their recent draw against Liverpool almost caused him to ‘burst out laughing’.

At the start of the month, Ruben Amorim’s out-of-sorts team came to Anfield and surprisingly left with a share of the spoils, delivering a vastly improved performance on a wretched December and capitalising on a substandard display from the home side.

Red Devils defender Lisando Martinez spoke after the game about how ‘we changed our mindset’, pointedly tapping his head as he spoke those words.

The result triggered a brief upturn in fortunes for United as they went on to eliminate Arsenal from the FA Cup and score three late goals to come from behind and beat Southampton, only to then fall to a sixth home defeat of the season as Brighton won 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Carragher amused by Martinez comments

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Carragher laid into Amorim’s squad and referenced the interview from Martinez after the draw at Anfield.

The pundit said: “I’ve not got much sympathy for the players in that Manchester United dressing room. They have been a joke for a few years now.

“A few weeks ago, after they played Liverpool, there was an interview with Lisandro Martinez where he was talking about the mentality – and tapping his head – that was different. I nearly burst out laughing when I saw that, to be honest.

“The amount of times Manchester United have basically thrown the towel in or had bad performances over the last four or five years… I’ve not got much sympathy in the dressing room for the players.”

How on earth did this United team draw at Anfield?

Liverpool fans may be in danger of overdosing on schadenfreude when looking at United’s abysmal season, but that comes with a dollop of frustration as to how we let such a mediocre team take points off us at Anfield and even nearly win the game, only for Harry Maguire’s stoppage time miss.

Still, we can see why Carragher would’ve found Martinez’s post-match comments so amusing, with the Brighton result showing that the Red Devils most certainly haven’t turned a corner this month.

The reality is that Amorim’s side are 13th in the Premier League table with just over half of the Reds’ current points tally. In fact, if their current average is maintained, they’ll end the campaign with 45 points – five fewer than what Arne Slot’s team have already accrued with 17 matches still to play.

The ‘mentality’ boast from the United defender has already come back to haunt him, and for all the talk of a recent revival, they’ve still only won once inside 90 minutes in the past five weeks. Even then, they needed three late goals to avoid losing at home to a Southampton team who’ve earned six points all season.

No wonder Carragher was so entertained by what Martinez had to say after their draw at Anfield, which looks increasingly like an isolated blot on Liverpool’s copybook and yet another false dawn for our rivals down the M62!