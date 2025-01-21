Watch what Liverpool sub Federico Chiesa did instantly after ridiculous Harvey Elliott goal

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon)

Liverpool have emerged from their mid-season “blip” (if it can be called that) in strong form.

A draw at Nottingham Forest was followed with a dramatic late win at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford, and now (at the time of writing) the Reds lead against Lille at Anfield.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the Merseysiders were coming up against a very strong Ligue 1 outfit in Bruno Genesio’s men.

Les Dogues have already secured wins in Europe against La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, whilst sitting third in the French top-flight.

Federico Chiesa absolutely loves it at Liverpool

You can absolutely forgive fans for being stunned into temporary silence by the nature of Jonathan David’s equalising goal.

Fortunately, the Merseysiders weren’t made to wait for too long for the hosts to push back in front in the Champions League tie.

Harvey Elliott, who came on for an injured Curtis Jones in the half-time break, was the man to put us back on top in the second half of action with a strike from outside the box.

The effort did take, in Amazon’s words, a ‘wicked deflection’ – but who on earth cares at this stage?

Liverpool regain the lead thanks to a huge slice of luck! Harvey Elliott's strike goes in via a wicked deflection! 🔴#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/H8dE5wVzef — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 21, 2025

And who was the first to celebrate with our No.19? Why, none other than Liverpool substitute Federico Chiesa, who followed up his delightful antics against Brentford with another goal celebration at Anfield.

For those who missed the tie entirely, it’s worth pointing out the 27-year-old had yet to enter the pitch as a substitute!

If that doesn’t prove the Italian international is loving life at his new club following a summer move away from Juventus, we’re not sure what will!

You can’t help but adore Fede.

