(Video) What Liverpool demon did seconds before Mo Salah goal went under radar

Mo Salah is just, quite simply, inevitable in the famous red shirt, isn’t he?

Liverpool took first blood in their Champions League encounter with Lille, with the Egyptian international registering his 39th goal contribution in 31 games this term.

To put that into perspective – it’s a goal or assist every 65.76 minutes (based on 2,565 minutes played at the time of writing).

Frankly stupendous numbers for a footballer whose current terms are still due to expire at the end of 2024/25 campaign.

Kostas Tsimikas played a key part in Mo Salah goal

It would be remiss of us to pretend that our No.11 did it all on his own, regardless of the quality of the finish.

Curtis Jones showed his class with a tremendous through ball to cut through multiple Lille lines, but it was Kostas Tsimikas’ tackle just before the final third to win back possession that really set off the move.

It was then up to our record-breaking goalscorer to finish off the opportunity, going one-v-one with reported Premier League target Lucas Chevalier.

A breakneck Liverpool move from start to finish!

The Greek international can, at times, be a bit of a mercurial presence at left-back, but there’s no question his time at Anfield as a backup fullback has largely been a success.

What are the stats saying about Tsimikas?

Sofascore have handed the former Olympiakos footballer a 7/10 score (at the time of writing).

The 28-year-old has, so far, racked up 50 touches, completed 3/5 ground duels contested and has a pass accuracy of 94% (32/34).

→ 2 clearances

→ Dribbled past once

→ Lost possession five times

→ 2/2 long balls completed

→ 1 big chance created

