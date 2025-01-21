Liverpool premiere trailer for Jurgen Klopp documentary as full release date confirmed

Image via Liverpool FC and Amazon Prime Video

Liverpool fans won’t have to wait much longer for the eagerly anticipated documentary about Jurgen Klopp’s era at Anfield.

The Amazon Prime Video cameras were granted unprecedented access behind the scenes for the German’s final six months in charge of the Reds before his departure from the club last May, with plenty of previously unseen footage set to be aired in just a few weeks’ time.

LFC confirmed on its official website today that the full four-part series will premiere on the aforementioned streaming service on Friday 28 February and will be available in the UK, Nordic and Benelux countries.

Trailer released for Klopp documentary

On Tuesday, Liverpool also released the official trailer for Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era on the club’s YouTube channel, with fans being treated to a two-minute sneak preview of what to expect when the series launched in full at the end of next month.

As was revealed last week, an editorial decision was taken to expand the scope of the documentary from showcasing only Jurgen’s final season at Anfield to encompassing the entirety of his reign from October 2015 to May 2024.

We can’t wait to relive the Klopp era soon!

Even in the thick of a relentless and potentially unforgettable campaign under Arne Slot, we know that Liverpool fans will be counting down the days until the Klopp documentary is released in full!

From the trailer which was published today, we suspect that Kopites will relive a wide range of emotions from the German’s time as manager, from the euphoria of lifting major silverware to the poignant scenes which accompanied his Merseyside farewell last year.

It’ll also be compelling to look back on the footage which won’t have been seen publicly until the series is aired, with the promise of so much fresh insight on Jurgen’s reign in L4.

The Being:Liverpool documentary from Brendan Rodgers’ spell as manager wasn’t particularly well-received from many Reds supporters, but we’re sure that – much like his reign in general – the Klopp retrospective will endure far longer in the memory!

You can watch the official trailer for Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: