Sky reporter shares how Konate feels about his Liverpool future after contract offer bombshell

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate revealed on Monday afternoon that he’s been offered a contract extension at Liverpool, but he refused to divulge whether or not he’s close to signing.

Contractual matters have been a hot topic of conversation at Anfield of late, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold each having just over five months remaining on their current deals at the club.

The French defender’s existing terms run to June 2026, which means he could be in a similar pickle to his aforementioned three teammates if his future isn’t resolved by the end of this year.

Reddy: Konate is ‘happy’ at Liverpool and wants to stay

On Monday night, Melissa Reddy reported for Sky Sports that Konate is keen to extend his stay at Liverpool, so long as he’s agreeable to the terms being offered by the club.

She outlined that the 25-year-old ‘is committed to Liverpool, is happy at the club and would love to extend his stay on Merseyside, on the right terms’.

The reporter added: “Sources close to Konate believe the consistency of his performances, the ‘gold-standard partnership’ with Virgil van Dijk, his status in the squad under Arne Slot, as well as literally putting his body on the line for the club, should be reflected in how well he is rewarded.”

Reddy also mentioned that, should any of Salah, Trent or Van Dijk agree a new contract at Liverpool, it ‘could offer guidance’ to Konate as to the high watermark for player wages at Anfield, ‘which would then have a trickle-down effect’.

Liverpool fans might have to wait for Konate to pen new contract

According to Capology, Konate is currently earning £70,000 per week, which is only 20% of Salah’s wage and lower than Federico Chiesa, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas, none of whom would conventionally be more regular starters than the Frenchman.

Time is on the 25-year-old’s side to wait and see what happens with the three players whose deals expire this summer and whether their existing pay packets are bumped up over the coming months.

The defender also revealed yesterday that, since returning from a knee injury at the start of January, he’s been playing through the pain barrier and rushed his comeback after Joe Gomez was forced off in the 5-0 win over West Ham at the end of 2024.

That illustrates Konate’s brute determination and selflessness to put the team’s needs ahead of his own, and such commodies will always be received glowingly by Liverpool supporters.

If the sagas involving Salah, Trent and Van Dijk are anything to go by, it’ll probably be several months before we get an answer as to whether or not the France international will commit his long-term future to the Reds.

The other trio are of much greater urgency for now, and once those situations are resolved, hopefully we’ll see Richard Hughes tie down our number 5 to a new contract well in advance of June 2026.