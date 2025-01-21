Mo Salah drops 11-word contract hint after being put on the spot post-Lille

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime)

Mo Salah further added to his remarkable tally of goals in 2024/25 with the opener against Lille on Tuesday.

The former Roma wide man scored his third goal in the Champions League – his 22nd in all competitions – as the Merseysiders secured a seventh straight win in European competition.

The result left the hosts top of the league stage, though Arne Slot’s men will need to take at least a point from their upcoming trip to PSV to ensure they win the group following a remarkable Barcelona comeback.

The 32-year-old footballer’s current terms remain set to expire in 2025 amid reports of increasing Saudi interest in his services.

Mo Salah coy on Liverpool future

It was inevitable that Salah would be asked about his future once again following the 2-1 win over Bruno Genesio’s Lille.

The forward with 39 goal contributions in 31 games (across all competitions) laughed off suggestions that he could stick around at Anfield long enough to register another 50 goals in Europe’s premier competition.

“I’m not sure about that, but I’ll give it my best!” the Egyptian spoke to Amazon Prime.

A bit of a coy answer! Though, to be completely fair to the Liverpool fan favourite, he’s already made it crystal clear that he’d love to extend his stay at the club.

Likewise, the fact that no significant progress has been made in talks over a contract extension has been communicated very clearly to the fanbase.

Given that Salah’s soon set to break into the 40s for goals and assists in the current campaign, however, this statement feels increasingly maddening.

We completely understand the recruitment team’s battle with the wage bill and the need to consider how potentially raising the wage ceiling may then have consequences for the floor.

But we’re struggling to imagine a world in which allowing the right-sided attacker to leave for nothing in the summer is, on the whole, justifiable.

