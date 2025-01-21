James Pearce: Liverpool set to make ‘final decision’ on two players soon as suitors queue up

Image via The Redmen TV

James Pearce has reported that Liverpool will soon make ‘a final decision’ on two players who’ve been in demand during the January transfer window.

Despite ongoing links with the likes of Jamie Gittens and Milos Kerkez, incoming activity doesn’t appear to be imminent at Anfield, although there has been movement going the other way.

Marcelo Pitaluga has gone back to Brazil on a permanent transfer and Calvin Ramsay has joined Kilmarnock on loan, with Tom Hill set to complete a move to Harrogate Town.

Pearce drops update on loan-linked Liverpool duo

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, Pearce highlighted two other Liverpool players who could exit Anfield before the end of January.

The journalist reported that Stoke, Blackburn and Preston are all looking to sign Jayden Danns on a temporary basis this month, with James McConnell also attracting loan interest from unnamed Championship clubs.

The report states that ‘a final decision on whether the duo depart on a temporary basis is unlikely to be made until next week’, and that LFC ‘must weigh up whether to keep them around as cover as they continue to compete on four fronts or secure them regular first-team football elsewhere to further their development’.

Liverpool facing difficult calls over Danns and McConnell

As with all loan moves, the final decision should hinge on whether or not the player is likely to receive the necessary game-time elsewhere, with Liverpool having had mixed fortunes in that regard over the past few months.

While Ben Doak has reaped the rewards of a productive spell at Middlesbrough by breaking into the Scotland seniot team, Kaide Gordon featured so rarely at Norwich that he was recently recalled by Anfield chiefs.

With Arne Slot nicely stacked for midfield options and McConnell playing just 57 first-team minutes so far this season (all in domestic cups), it seems likely that the 20-year-old will be granted a loan move, ideally to a club where he’ll be playing regularly.

A decision on Danns could be more difficult, with the teenager showcasing his ability to make an impact off the bench by scoring against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Liverpool’s forward line has been hit by yet another injury blow to Diogo Jota, and if either Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez were to become unavailable, our options at centre-forward could suddenly become sparse.

On the other hand, if the 19-year-old is unlikely to enjoy many minutes at Anfield, it’d surely be better for him to have a crack at regular game-time in the Championship, particularly if he could be granted it in a Blackburn team occupying a play-off berth and firmly in the mix for promotion.

The LFC hierarchy will probably hold out as late as possible before deciding on what to do with Danns and McConnell, who seem to be peripheral figures for now but whose importance could grow if further injuries strike in attack or midfield.