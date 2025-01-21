Conflicting reports emerge regarding Liverpool-linked speed demon who scored yet again on Sunday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been conflicting reports over the past 24 hours regarding the probability of Liverpool signing one player who’s been linked with a potential move to Anfield this month.

Last week, German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Reds had entered talks with Nurnberg for Stefanos Tzimas, the Greek striker who’s on loan at the 2.Bundesliga club from PAOK Salonika in his homeland.

However, it’s unclear as to just how seriously LFC are pursuing the 19-year-old, given the sharp contrast in various reports which have since emerged about him.

What have various sources claimed about Tzimas and Liverpool?

On Monday night, Sky Sports Germany claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt have entered the race for Tzimas, and the broadcaster referenced their reports from last week that Liverpool have contacted the player as well as Nurnberg.

Another German outlet in fussball.news then stated that the Reds’ interest in the teenage centre-forward is ‘indeed red hot’, adding that the Merseyside club frequently send scouts to 2.Bundesliga fixtures in the search for hidden gems who they can snap up at a low cost and develop into top-class talents.

However, in the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic on Tuesday morning, James Pearce wrote that LFC have ‘no interest in pursuing a deal’ for the Greek prodigy.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will sign Tzimas in January

The joys of the January transfer window, eh…

Liverpool fans have been told in the past 24 hours alone that FSG are strongly pursuing Tzimas and also that they’ve no interest in bringing him to Anfield…talk about mixed messages!

Our powers of deduction would lean towards the Reds not planning to sign the Nurnberg striker this month, with Pearce being one of the most trusted sources when it comes to LFC-related transfer news.

Even when those rumours emerged earlier in January, it might have raised Kopites’ eyebrows that the club were apparently targeting a player from the German second tier, notwithstanding that the Greek forward does seem like a big talent.

He opened the scoring in his team’s 2-1 win over Karlsruher on Sunday for his ninth goal in 15 league games this season, and a profile by The Guardian as a ‘fast and physically mature’ marksman who’s also a ‘quick thinker’.

In all likelihood, we don’t envisage Liverpool signing Tzimas before the transfer window shuts in 13 days’ time, although the spate of rumours surrounding him are unlikely to go away if the past 24 hours are any indication!