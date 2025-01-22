‘How dare he’: Shearer voices anger after goalless form for Liverpool forward

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool enjoyed another Champions League victory but Alan Shearer still found time to voice his frustration with one player.

Speaking on Amazon Prime (via Team Talk), the Geordie was asked about Mo Salah ending a run of three games without a goal against Lille.

His tongue-in-cheek response was: “Terrible wasn’t it, how dare he!

“The standards he’s set over the years here are incredible, and that’s what Liverpool needed and wanted, and it was a magnificent finish.”

It’s some big praise from the Premier League all-time record goal scorer and shows how highly thought of our No.11 is when such a small run of matches without a goal, causes a topic of discussion.

This trio of games was the longest run of the campaign that the Egyptian King hadn’t found the back of the net and that is testament to how consistent he has been in the past seven months.

Mo Salah found his goal scoring touch once again for Liverpool

The celebrations from the 32-year-old showed how much he enjoyed the moment, whilst also possibly suggesting a subtle contract hint.

The Egyptian winger was asked more directly about his Anfield future after the game too but remained coy about where his negotiations currently stand.

For now though, his focus is fully concentrated on scoring more goals for Arne Slot’s side and hoping to ensure that our current standing as the best team in England and Europe is carried through to the end of May.

Adding on a couple of domestic trophies may also help to ensure that our ace marksman remains a Red for several more years to come.

