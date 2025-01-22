Gabby Logan probes Arne Slot on January update for Liverpool fans

Pictures via @primevideosport on X

Arne Slot very much knows how things work as Liverpool boss and even after another successful European night, the same questions were put his way.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sports Video, Gabby Logan asked our head coach: “It’s January, by the way, as you know, so I’ve just got to ask you, it’s the question you’re gonna rebuff, but, any signatures in the last 24 hours that you can tell us about?”

To which he replied: “You can you can always try! Maybe you should have asked Mo or Virgil at the desk, or Trent, instead of me.”

The questions continued though with: “Do you think they’d tell us, do you?”

And the Dutchman resolutely stated: “No, I don’t think so. No, I don’t think this is the moment for this.”

Before a final attempt by the new Match of the Day host of: “Any news coming?”

With the final answer from the former Feyenoord being: “Not that I know, but the news is coming that we play Ipswich on Saturday and that’s big news.”

It’s a series of answers that will surprise nobody but there perhaps can still be something that can be read into regarding the future of our best players.

Arne Slot kept his cards close to his chest once again

If only everyone involved in this contract debacle could be as clear and obvious as Harvey Elliott when it comes to stating a clear desire to stay at the club.

Mo Salah did provide his own hint that he is at the very least happy to stay on Merseyside with his celebration against Lille but his future still remains unclear.

As for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it feels like the situation hasn’t changed for months and we as fans can only continue the wait for an update.

Let’s hope this comes soon and that we are all rejoicing for all the right reasons when it finally arrives.

You can watch Slot’s comments via @primevideosport on X:

Any signatures in the last 24 hours, Arne? 📝🗓️#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/h0AQ4Eloj2 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 21, 2025

