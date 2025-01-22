(Video) Top bins: Ben Doak lit up Boro win with mesmerising goal which would grace any stage

Image via Sky Sports Football

It’s no wonder that there are Premier League clubs knocking on Liverpool’s door for Ben Doak!

At the same time that the Reds were in Champions League action on Tuesday night, the 19-year-old produced a moment of magic for loan club Middlesbrough as he inspired them to a crucial victory over West Brom, who they’ve now dislodged from the Championship play-off places and gone above in the table.

Michael Carrick’s side had a narrow 1-0 lead in the 83rd minute when Emmanuel Latte Lath charged at the Baggies defence and spotted the Scotland international in space to his right.

He duly played the ball to Doak, who took a couple of touches to set himself before curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the visitors’ net, with Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer diving in vain as it whistled past him.

What next for Doak after sublime finish?

Given the ice-cold manner in which the Scot took his goal last night, it seems surprising that it was only his third of the season on his 23rd appearance for Middlesbrough, although it came at a time of great importance for his side as they landed a direct hit on a promotion play-off rival.

The 19-year-old’s future has been in the spotlight recently, with Liverpool rejecting offers from Crystal Palace and Ipswich for him and reportedly considering his inclusion in a swap deal with Bournemouth which’d see Antoine Semenyo coming to Anfield in his place.

Reports from GIVEMESPORT have cited a £20m asking price for Doak, and an extra couple of million might’ve been tacked onto that figure after his mesmerising finish against West Brom.

With such intense competition for places in the Reds’ forward line (so much so that fellow youngster Jayden Danns has been mooted for a potential loan exit), the Scotland international mightn’t be quite ready to challenge for regular game-time at Anfield just yet.

However, a few more moments such as his goal last night will do his cause no harm whatsoever, either in terms of an eventual Liverpool breakthrough or a tidy profit for the Merseysiders if they decide to cash in on him later this year.

You can view Doak’s goal against West Brom below, via @SkyFootball on X: